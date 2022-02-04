West Virginia Senate Finance reworks and OKs bill to create new higher education funding formula

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday approved a reworked version of the bill announced before the session to create a new higher education funding formula.

The formula, it was said before the session began, is designed to provide more certainty for higher education, so institutions won’t have to wait until the end of a legislative session to know how much they’re getting.

One section of the bill raised some alarm bells – concerns that it could lead to big tuition hikes at the community and technical colleges – and was excised between the committee’s morning and afternoon meetings.

Committee counsel explained the bill is the result of a yearlong project undertaken by the Higher Education Policy Commission, university and college presidents, legislators and other parties…

