West Virginia Senate Finance panel guts foster care bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia Senate committee spent two days discussing a bipartisan foster care support bill after gutting it.

For its final meeting before the end of the 2022 legislative session, the Senate Finance Committee recommended House Bill 4344 for passage Thursday morning, sending the bill to the full state Senate for consideration, but not before making substantial changes.

HB 4344, as it came over from the House and the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, required the state Department of Health and Human Resources to develop a program with child placement agencies to ensure that kinship families are assigned to the agencies that can provide support services to them.

The bill created a new foster family database to track these placements and match new placements…

