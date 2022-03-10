West Virginia Senate committee reviews scaled-back broadband bill

Bill still must go through the finance committee before going to the Senate

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A priority bill for the West Virginia House of Delegates dealing with broadband expansion came under scrutiny by a Senate committee Wednesday.

The Senate Economic Development Committee recommended House Bill 4001, relating generally to broadband, for passage Wednesday, though the bill still must go through the Senate Finance Committee and be placed before the Senate before the end of the session at midnight Saturday.

HB 4001 has changed a good deal since being introduced at the beginning of the session on Jan. 12 and taken up the next day by the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee. Originally a bill aimed at both broadband expansion and providing oversight for the Department of Economic Development, the oversight commission created in the bill was stripped out.

Now, the bill deals exclusively with broadband. HB 4001 creates a number of funds that can be used for extending fiber lines, broadband expansion projects, expanding wireless projects, GigReady incentive projects, and more…

