West Virginia Senate approves tweaked version of bill clarifying county commission authority over health board rules

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state Senate made some more tweaks on Wednesday to its bill clarifying county commission veto power over local health board rules, passed it and sent it to the House.

SB 3026 arose in response to confusion over some elements of SB 12, which passed during the 2021 session and gave “appointing authorities” – counties, or counties and cities where health boards have joint oversight – veto power over health board rules.

SB 3026 specifies that an order is narrow, issued “to protect the public health of the citizens by directing an individual or a discreet group of individuals to take a specific action to protect the health of the public or stop the spread of a communicable disease.”

A rule is broader and applies to the entire jurisdiction of a health board – for instance an indoor smoking ban.

SB 12 requires appointing authorities to act on a bill – approve, disapprove or amend it – within 30 days. SB 3026 adds a pocket veto: Any rule not acted on within 30 days automatically dies…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/10/13/senate-approves-tweaked-version-of-bill-clarifying-county-commission-authority-over-health-board-rules/