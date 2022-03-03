West Virginia Senate approves anti-CRT bill and bill to prohibit abortions of unborn children with Down syndrome

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state Senate on Wednesday approved bills dealing with Critical Race Theory in schools and abortions of unborn children with Down syndrome.

Wednesday was Crossover Day, when all bills had to pass out of their house of origin to remain alive.

SB 498 is called the Anti-Racism Act. It forbids teaching, among other things, that one race, ethnic group, or biological sex is inherently, morally, or intellectually superior to another; an individual, by virtue of race, ethnicity, or biological sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; an individual’s moral character is determined by the individual’s race, ethnicity, or biological sex; an individual, by virtue of race, ethnicity, or biological sex, bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race, ethnic group, or biological sex.

It has provisions apply to K-12 and to higher education…

