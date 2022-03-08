West Virginia Senate advances bill to allow more money in state politics, makes it effective the day after 2022 general election

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia senators on Monday made it so a bill that would allow for new redistribution of money through state politics would take effect the day after the 2022 General Election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee otherwise didn’t make any changes to House Bill 4419 before adopting it late Monday afternoon.

The bill will advance to the full Senate for consideration.

If it becomes law, the bill will allow political candidate committees or their campaign committees to donate money to any party committee, including state, county, or municipal committees.

In the version of the bill that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, the bill would be effective Nov. 9, 2022, the day after this year’s general election…

