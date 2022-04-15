West Virginia Secretary of State visits Panhandle, gives updates on coming election￼

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner made a stop in the Eastern Panhandle on Monday, taking the time to check in on local county clerk offices and keep voters up to date on the coming election.

“The big thing is checking in with the county clerks,” Warner said. “Just got an awful lot of moving parts with this election, and, of course, Berkeley County is just growing like crazy, the second-largest county with an awful lot of voters. Just checking in with the county clerk to make sure things are getting done properly with the statewide voter registration system, the election equipment and all those sorts of things.”

One of the biggest obstacles in the coming election is redistricting, as voters figure out their new districts and polling locations. Warner encouraged those still figuring everything out to visit the GoVoteWV portion of the Secretary of State website to view a map to help with redistricting confusion…

