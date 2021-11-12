West Virginia Secretary of State seeks to be ‘Good Referee’ of elections

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said elections officials must make good calls on the field, and he seeks to be a “good referee.”

Warner said he has witnessed it personally when voters have had their cars stopped in the parking lot at a polling location by people trying to influence their vote, and that that is illegal.

“I’ve seen people stopping cars, beating on the window and handing you a slate telling you to vote for. Then when you come out, they ask you who you’ve voted for. I want that to stop,” he said.

“If people start to the polling booth, they should not be stopped or infringed upon. If somebody wants to stand outside a 100-foot area and hold a sign that’s one thing, but I don’t want somebody being intimidated. And that’s what we’re trying to stop.”

Warner was in Wheeling Thursday night for a town hall and Veterans Day commemoration event at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in South Wheeling. After the ceremony, he spoke with those present about his recently launched “See Something, Text Something” app that permits the public to immediately report incidents through their smartphone when they see election irregularities. Warner called the system a very user-friendly app, and he hopes it will assist him and those working elections in West Virginia to be “good referees” enforcing the rules correctly…

