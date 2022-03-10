West Virginia school board opposes amendment that would transfer final say over ed policy to Legislature

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education has, again, officially weighed in against a proposed constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature final say over all state school board policies.

“Decisions affecting daily classroom life would be placed in the hands of a partisan Legislature that changes every two years and only meets for 60 days each year,” the board’s resolution states, referring to the length of the regular legislative session. The board passed the official statement Wednesday.

Unlike last year, the Legislature managed this session to pass the proposed amendment on to voters, whose consent is required to amend the constitution. The choice will appear on November’s general election ballot…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/state-school-board-opposes-amendment-that-would-transfer-final-say-over-ed-policy-to-legislature/article_633c27ee-c75a-5c1b-8c37-7594a268ad13.html