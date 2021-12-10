West Virginia resident asked to speak at House hearing

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mindy Salango is a Morgantown resident who lives with Type 1 diabetes.

Salango is a mom, has a full-time job with health insurance and still struggles to afford her medications. She said she pays about $350 a month for her life-saving insulin and daily supplies.

Salango has been a diabetes advocate in West Virginia for a little while and also has been a storyteller for Protect Our Care, a nonprofit that works to protect and strengthen health care.

She has now been invited to give testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee at a hearing examining prescription drug pricing reform.

According to a press release from the committee, the hearing will examine the findings from the its nearly three-year investigation into pharmaceutical pricing and business practices, as well as the need for structural reforms to lower prescription drug prices. This includes President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which would allow Medicare to negotiate for some of the most expensive drugs, prevent drug prices from rising faster than inflation and place a cap on out-of-pocket costs for patients, including copay caps on insulin…

