West Virginia Republican, Democratic leadership look back at 2022 legislative session￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the old proverb goes, hindsight is 20/20. Leaders of the Republican and Democratic members of the West Virginia Legislature have taken the last week since the end of the 2022 legislative session to assess what bills passed and what bills were lost.

According to the Legislature’s website, 2,216 bills were introduced during the 60-day session between Jan. 12 and March 12.

By the time the gavel came down and the clock struck midnight last Saturday, 293 bills had completed legislative action, with 143 state Senate bills and 150 House of Delegates bills making it over the finish line. Of those bills, 45 have been signed by Gov. Jim Justice, with no bills being vetoed as of Thursday.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, believe several bills passed this year will greatly improve economic conditions in the state and benefit all West Virginians. However, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said too much focus on culture war issues ultimately resulted in good legislation dying…

