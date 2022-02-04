West Virginia House Education Committee members force vote on anti-critical race theory bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Members of a House of Delegates committee approved a bill to provide more curriculum transparency and limit the teaching of anti-racism concepts commonly labeled as Critical Race Theory while also ending further discussion and amendments to the bill.

The House Education Committee recommended House Bill 4011 Thursday afternoon in a 18-5 roll call vote. The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee heard nearly two hours of questions from its counsel, a representative for the Department of Education, and the bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha. But Delegate Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, made a motion to call the previous question on the strike-and-insert amendment, which cuts off all debate, and move the bill.

“Will this mean the bill will come out of the committee with no formal debate whatsoever, no opportunity for the minority to make its case in debate,” asked Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/02/republican-committee-members-force-vote-on-anti-critical-race-theory-bill/