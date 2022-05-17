West Virginia receives second half of COVID relief funds

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia officials announced Monday the state has received the second half of its $1.35 billion American Rescue Plan Act allotment, providing additional funds to combat COVID-19 and begin work on much-needed drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects.

During his first-of-the-week virtual briefings from the State Capitol Building Monday morning, Gov. Jim Justice said the state received another $677 million from the federal government, bringing the total number of ARPA funds to $1.35 billion. West Virginia received the first of its state allotment last year.

“The second tranche of that has come in now,” Justice said. “We need to be prudent and smart in what we’re doing … We’ve been so upside-down in the decades of the past when we didn’t have any money to turn around. We didn’t know what to do. Now we have it going. With this we’re just going to try to do more and more and more goodness for West Virginia.” …

