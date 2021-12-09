West Virginia Public Broadcasting facing issues

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Public Broadcasting — the organization tasked with “Telling West Virginia’s Story” — faces numerous challenges but leaders of the organization and the state board overseeing it intend to face those headlong.

Butch Antolini, the new interim executive director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, likened the organization to an “octopus” when briefing the eight-member Educational Broadcasting Authority during its quarterly meeting Wednesday morning at the Culture Center in Charleston. The EBA hired Antolini in October.

“There are many facets involved with the operation,” Antolini said after spending six weeks getting to know WVPB employees and inspecting the multiple offices across the state. “I’ve been working to wrap my arms around this octopus if you will. And I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Antolini is the former communications director for Gov. Jim Justice and served former agricultural commissioner Walt Helmick in a similar role. Before turning to government communications, Antolini was the general manager and executive director of Beckley Newspapers, publishers of the Beckley Register-Herald. He also has an extensive history leading newsrooms across the state…

