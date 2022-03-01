West Virginia Press Association 2022 Advertising and Editorial Newspaper Contest site is open

Contest information and rules available here and emailed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association’s annual editorial and advertising competition website is now open and newspapers can begin uploading entries.

WVPA Contest Coordinator Don Smith said the association is excited to see the work submitted.

“With a COVID outbreak and other issues, we had a delay in getting the site prepared and open, but we are ready now and excited to see the best work of 2021. We are again looking at COVID coverage and looking for more online and video submissions. Our industry is changing and we hope the contest reflects those changes.”

“The submission period of the WVPA newspaper contest started March 1,” Smith said, “The deadline is Sunday, April 17.

The WVPA is emailing the Association code to all publishers, editors and ad directors. Once they receive Association Code, publishers, editors, advertising directors and newspaper staffers can visit the “ACES” contest site to submit entries for the 2022 contest. The contest includes news coverage from 2021.

ACES: http://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/WestVirginiaPressAssociation.aspx

The 2022 Association Code will be emailed today, March 1.

The rules and category descriptions for advertising and editorial contests — along with instructions on how to enter — are attached to this article and have also been emailed.

The deadline to submit entries is Sunday, April 17

For 2022, West Virginia Press circulation divisions are based on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Qualified Newspaper circulation numbers.

Newspapers must compete in the judging against others in their circulation division:

— Division I: Dailies over 9,001 and over

— Division II: Dailies 9,000 and under

— Division III: Weeklies 3,001 and over

— Division IV: Weeklies 3,000 and under

Anyone with questions can contact Smith at [email protected] or 304-342-1011.

Online entries are preferred — include URLs and Paywall information — but any entry that must be mailed, should be sent to 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302

Contest rules packages are below by link and download:

ADVERTISING HERE:

ADVERTISING PACKET

–

EDITORIAL HERE: