West Virginia Press Association 2022 Advertising and Editorial Newspaper Contest deadline is April 17

Contest information and rules available here

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association’s annual editorial and advertising competition website is now open and newspapers can upload entries.

WVPA Contest Coordinator Don Smith said the association is excited to see the work submitted.

“We are again looking at COVID coverage and looking for more online and video submissions. Our industry is changing and we hope the contest reflects those changes. The submission period of the WVPA newspaper contest started March 1,” Smith said, “The deadline is Sunday, April 17.

The WVPA has emailing the Association code to all publishers, editors and ad directors. Once they receive Association Code, publishers, editors, advertising directors and newspaper staffers can visit the “ACES” contest site to submit entries for the 2022 contest. The contest includes news coverage from 2021. Anyone with questions should contact Smith at 304-342-1011.

ACES: http://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/WestVirginiaPressAssociation.aspx

The 2022 Association Code has been emailed. If you do not have it, contact Smith.

The rules and category descriptions for advertising and editorial contests — along with instructions on how to enter — are attached to this article and have also been emailed.

For 2022, West Virginia Press circulation divisions are based on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Qualified Newspaper circulation numbers.

Newspapers must compete in the judging against others in their circulation division:

— Division I: Dailies over 9,001 and over

— Division II: Dailies 9,000 and under

— Division III: Weeklies 3,001 and over

— Division IV: Weeklies 3,000 and under

Anyone with questions can contact Smith at [email protected] or 304-342-1011.

Online entries are preferred — include URLs and Paywall information — but any entry that must be mailed, should be sent to 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302

Contest rules packages are below by link and download:

ADVERTISING HERE:

ADVERTISING PACKET

–

EDITORIAL HERE: