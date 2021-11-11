By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh a proposal to expand universal pre-kindergarten nationwide, West Virginia has led the way for nearly 20 years. State education officials plan to improve upon that success.

The West Virginia Board of Education heard a report Wednesday from State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and Dr. Monica DellaMea, director of Early and Elementary Learning Services at the Department of Education, on school readiness for 4-year-olds in West Virginia.

“For nearly two decades now, legislation has been in place that focuses not just on access for all 4-year olds and all 3-year-olds with disabilities whose families want to enroll them, but also quality to ensure that some of this state’s youngest learners receive the highest quality services,” DellaMea said. “This has resulted in West Virginia being a national leader in the provision of universal pre-K services.”

According to the department’s strategic plan, 84% of the state’s 4-year-olds are enrolled in West Virginia’s universal pre-K program in 2021…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/11/west-virginia-pledges-to-build-on-pre-k-success/