West Virginia officials watch COVID-19 as virus enters endemic phase

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in West Virginia remain down as active case numbers creep up, Gov. Jim Justice and state coronavirus response officials remain cautiously optimistic while also monitoring new variants.

Justice and state health officials gave their second virtual briefing of the week Thursday morning at the State Capitol Building. While active cases are up slightly from dropping to a low of 263 on April 4 to 799 active cases as of Thursday, the numbers don’t have state officials concerned yet.

“I think the news is still overall good,” Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We know that, however, we’re seeing a small uptick in the number of cases. We have seen a very small uptick in the number of hospitalizations. And as the Governor reads every day … we have lost more West Virginians with COVID-19.” …

