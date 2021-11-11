West Virginia officials warn against skipping COVID boosts

By Evan Bevins, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 550,000 West Virginians age 50 and older are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but less than 49,000 people statewide have received booster doses.

Gov. Jim Justice and state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh urged residents to get an additional shot during Wednesday’s online pandemic briefing.

“We know that about 25 percent of people in our hospitals today have been fully vaccinated,” Marsh said. “And so that really tells us that the potency of the vaccines are waning in these people and we absolutely need to get boosted.”

As he tends to do, Justice put it more bluntly.

“To be hesitant and to be putting off your booster and to be out playing in the sunshine, a bunch of you are going to die,” he said…

