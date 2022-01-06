West Virginia officials launch new Academic Showdown

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A partnership between West Virginia’s lieutenant governor, public school leaders and higher education officials is aimed at rebooting interest in high school academic quiz bowl competitions.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and Higher Education Policy Commission Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker announced the start of the new Academic Showdown during a press conference Wednesday at the state Capitol.

The inaugural Academic Showdown kicks off Jan. 15 at Marshall University with 25 teams from 19 schools set to compete. Teams are made up of four students each, ranging from high school freshmen to seniors, with an optional fifth member serving as an alternate.

High schools started preparing for the tournament in the fall with 25 more teams expected to compete for next year’s Academic Showdown…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/01/w-va-officials-launch-new-academic-showdown/