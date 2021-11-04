West Virginia officials hoping for strong rollout of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hoping to encourage a strong rollout for COVID-19 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, Wednesday’s West Virginia COVID-19 briefing telecast featured Dr. Jessica McColley, of Cabin Creek Health Center, giving a shot to her 7-year-old son.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave authorization for pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, said Monday the government had secured 50,000 doses for distribution as soon as the CDC approval was finalized.

Demonstrating that the injection is quick and relatively painless, McColley encouraged parents of young children to answer any questions and concerns they might have beforehand.

“Kids are always going to have questions. Is it going to hurt? It will a little,” she said.

In a state that continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in the nation, according to the CDC, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he plans to announce a vaccination incentive program geared to that age group next week…

