West Virginia offers COVID financial relief program for homeowners, vaccine due-date calculator for all residents

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced a new COVID-19 vaccination due date calendar and a new assistance program for homeowners affected by COVID during his Monday briefing.

COVID-19 Czar Clay Marsh said the due date calendar was developed by WVU working with the Joint Interagency Task Force, and is the only tool of its kind in the country.

It can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov, at the bottom of the page. After a few introductory screens, you type in your birthday, how many shots you’ve had, what kind and the date of your last shot, and whether or not you’re immunocompromised. It then tells you when you would be due for your next dose.

All the information is confidential — the tool just uses it for calculations, Marsh said…

