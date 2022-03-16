West Virginia National Guard provided helping hand

By Shelley Hanson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard may be gone from local medical facilities, but they have not been forgotten.

This past Friday was the final day guard members were to serve at hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities across the state of West Virginia. Their work — ordered by Gov. Jim Justice — was to provide help in non-medical ways to the facilities dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamie Crow, executive director of Elmhurst, The House of Friendship, said Tuesday that she was “disappointed” to see the five guard members leave the assisted living facility.

They arrived on Valentine’s Day, she noted, and their time there just flew by…

