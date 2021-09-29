By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The members of the West Virginia National Guard should be prepared for a potential government shutdown later this week, according to Brig. Gen. Bill Crane, the Guard’s adjutant general.

Crane issued a memo Monday morning saying the Guard will have to “implement an orderly shutdown” if Congress fails to pass an agreement to keep the federal government funded past Thursday.

If an agreement is not reached by Thursday at midnight, all West Virginia National Guard employees should still report for duty on Friday, Crane said.

“Our brave men and women, both home and abroad, will continue to conduct national defense, support to civil authorities and continue our response to the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia, despite a lack of funding from the federal government,” he wrote.

The Guard has “staff and community partners” available to support soldiers, airmen, civilians and their families who may “experience financial difficulties” because of a shutdown, Crane wrote…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-national-guard-adjutant-general-issues-memo-on-potential-shutdown/article_fa77b30c-2060-11ec-b6f7-fb49f6d31bd7.html