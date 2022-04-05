West Virginia March tax revenue continues surplus streak￼￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It might have been April Fools Day on Friday, but that same day, Gov. Jim Justice said that surplus tax for the first three-fourths of the current fiscal year was no joke.

According to March tax revenue data released by the Senate Finance Committee on Friday, West Virginia ended the month with $488.1 million in general revenue tax collections, exceeding the $338 million revenue estimate by the state Department of Revenue by 44.4%, giving the state a $150.1 million surplus for the month.

March marked nine months since the start of Fiscal Year 22 last July, leaving the fiscal year with three months remaining. Year-to-date tax collections were nearly $4 billion, exceeding the $3.2 billion revenue estimate by 22.9%, giving the state nearly $740 million surplus tax revenue…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/w-va-march-tax-revenue-continues-surplus-streak/article_f7c1276b-5fb0-5fb1-8cb3-8f29da610564.html