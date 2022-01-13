West Virginia Manufacturers Association issues statement on historic manufacturing investment

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail released the following statement in response to Tuesday’s vestment announcements.

Rebecca McPhail

“We are pleased to welcome Nucor Steel and GreenPower Motor Company to West Virginia. These companies not only provide great paying jobs in the Mountain State, but they further add to the diversity of our strong manufacturing economy,” McPhail said.

“These projects demonstrate the type of investment potential possible when barriers to compete with other states are removed. Our ability to attract and retain manufacturing investment and the great jobs that investment creates, relies on our ability to make West Virginia a competitive environment for the manufacturing industry.”

On Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice made the following announcements:

— Nucor Corporation has selected Mason County, West Virginia, as the location for a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill. The record investment will exceed $2.7 billion, making it the largest in West Virginia history, as well as the largest single investment Nucor has ever made.

— GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has signed an agreement with the state to lease/purchase a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, including an 80,000-square-foot building, where the company will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia.