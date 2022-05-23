West Virginia mail truck maintenance inspections chronically behind; workers allege serious safety issues

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A U.S. Postal Service garage that repairs mail trucks in Charleston, Beckley and other parts of southern and central West Virginia has been chronically behind on maintenance.

Garage employees have reported vehicles with worn brakes and steering equipment on the verge of failure.

At one point, a Postal Service official said there had been no crashes to suggest the vehicles are unsafe. The mechanics’ union said the agency shouldn’t wait for that to happen before fixing the problem.

The union has filed grievances. A local Postal Service official dismissed one last year that alleged someone inserted fake brake pad thickness measurements for a vehicle. Worn pads have less stopping power…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/wv-mail-truck-maintenance-inspections-chronically-behind-workers-allege-serious-safety-issues/article_79ab27f1-e28c-534d-a226-79cd0a9a453c.html