West Virginia Legislature wants to limit medical cannabis labs

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature is working to limit the number of medical cannabis testing laboratories operating in the state to prevent an over-saturated market.

HB 4267 would provide no more than two licensed laboratories that can receive permits to operate under the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act. The limitation would terminate Jan. 1, 2025.

Before cannabis products head to dispensaries from growers, it must be lab tested. However, with little product currently ready to be tested, the Legislature is working to limit the number of labs to prevent the testing market from becoming watered down.

While the bill moved through the House of Delegates without amendments last month, the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee showed concerns Wednesday that the bill could allow collusion among the two facilities…

