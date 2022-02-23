WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature has passed a bill to redesignate Glenville State College as Glenville State University.

The bill, House Bill 4264, was introduced in January, receiving approval from the House Education Committee on Feb. 10. The full body considered the first reading of the bill Friday.

That allowed the bill’s third reading and final passage to take place Tuesday, which was also Glenville State Day at the Legislature.

Representatives were on hand from each academic department, Alumni Relations, and Athletics to share information and answer questions. A special display table featuring historic photographs and artifacts from the institutional archive was also part of the setup…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-legislature-passes-bill-to-redesignate-glenville-state-college-as-university/article_5783b2a8-9424-11ec-a6ee-a70c25c772a1.html