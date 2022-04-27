West Virginia Legislators take renewed look at reconfiguring DHHR following governor’s veto of bill to split it in two

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the governor’s veto of the bill to split the Department of Health and Human Resources in two, the Legislature has begun its work to make another go at reorganizing the agency.

The Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability heard different perspectives on the problem during a two-hour meeting on the issue on Tuesday — the final day of April interims.

“DHHR’s not broken,” said Secretary Bill Crouch. But if something is said often enough, it can become true. But, he said, “We can improve we can get better.”

On the other hand, retired Delegate Don Perdue, who served as House Health Committee chair, said he presided over several failed attempts to split DHHR, the last in 2012. None of the secretaries during those years supported those efforts…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/04/26/legislators-take-renewed-look-at-reconfiguring-dhhr-following-governors-veto-of-bill-to-split-it-in-two/