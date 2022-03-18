West Virginia Legislators call for pause on state gas tax￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some Democratic legislators in West Virginia want to place a 30-day pause on the state gas tax to help save residents some money, and they are receiving some bipartisan support, including from the Governor.

Several Democrats met at a Charleston gas station Thursday morning to ask Gov. Jim Justice to take away the 35.7 cents per gallon gasoline tax for at least 30 days.

“We want to do this responsibly,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County. “We can pause the gas tax while also fully funding the state road fund. This is just giving the people back some of their own money when they need it most.”

The cost is about $35 million to the state road fund, and legislators suggested using contingency funding or a supplemental appropriation to the road fund during the next interim session.

Sen Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said families are “strained” with the high costs at the pump and elsewhere…

