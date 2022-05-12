By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While most eyes were on the Republican primary in the new 2nd Congressional District Tuesday night, a number of elected and appointed members of the West Virginia Legislature won’t be returning to the statehouse next year while some races remain too close to call.

Half of the state Senate’s 34 seats are up for election this year along with 100 House of Delegates seats. The 2022 elections mark the first election since redistricting last October and the first election for the House’s new single-member districts.

For the Democratic and Republican primaries Tuesday, 36 incumbents faced a contested election in 33 state legislative districts.

Five out of the 17 senatorial districts had races where an elected or appointed incumbent faced a primary challenger while 28 out of 100 House districts, or 31 delegates, had a contested primary where an incumbent was challenged. In two cases, an incumbent faces another incumbent, and in one race two incumbents in separate party primaries will face each other in November…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/05/west-virginia-legislative-primaries-see-upsets-close-races/