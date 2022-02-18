West Virginia Legislative leadership lay out goals for remainder of the 2022 session￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON — With just over three weeks left in the 60-day session, majority and minority leadership in the West Virginia Legislature addressed members of the press Thursday to lay out their remaining priorities.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, attended the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Breakfast at the Culture Center in Charleston Thursday morning.

Hanshaw said much of the 2020 legislative session that began on Jan. 12 has focused on lessons learned during the recruitment of several large manufacturers to the state this year, including North Carolina-based steel manufacturer Nucor, Canada-based electric bus manufacturer GreenPower and Virginia-based medical supply maker Owens & Minor Inc.

“I think it’s fair to say that for many of us, the priorities that we’ve tried to advance this year and that we’ll be continuing to advance over the course of the next several legislative sessions, are in the clear outgrowth of what we learned during the process of recruiting the largest economic development announcements ever in the history of West Virginia,” Hanshaw said…

