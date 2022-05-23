West Virginia Legislative leaders to focus more on DHHR during interims

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The leaders of the West Virginia Legislature’s most powerful committee want the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources to present monthly reports during interim meetings focused on specific issues as the state puts the agency under a microscope.

The Joint Committee on Government and Finance – consisting of the majority and minority leaders of the state Senate and House of Delegates and the chairs of major committees – met Sunday afternoon at the Erickson Alumni Center on the Morgantown campus of West Virginia University.

The joint committee manages the day-to-day operations of the West Virginia Legislature, its interim committees, and receives mandatory reports from a number of state agencies each month. Part of Sunday’s meeting was spent deciding what kinds of reports it wishes to receive, the specific data in each report, and the frequency of the report…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/05/w-va-legislative-leaders-to-focus-more-on-dhhr-during-interims/