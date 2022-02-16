West Virginia legislative leaders providing updates at WV Press Legislative Breakfast on Thursday

Leadership panel includes Speaker Hanshaw, Senate President Blair and Minority leaders Senator Baldwin and Delegate Skaff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia legislative leaders on Thursday morning will provide an update on the 2022 session to the state’s media and guests during the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Breakfast.

The event — held at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305 — allows all legislators to talk with the media and gives leadership a chance to discuss key legislation and their plans for the final weeks of the session. Thursday will be the 37th day of the 60-day session, which ends March 12.

All legislators are invited to attend.

The schedule for the Legislative Panel is as follows:

8 a.m. — Speaker of the House of Delegates, Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

8:15 a.m. — President of the Senate, Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.

8:30 a.m. — Senate Minority Leader, Senator Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.

8:45 a.m. — House Minority Leader, Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha

The schedule for the Business Panel is as follows:

9:10 a.m. – Doug Reynolds, managing director of HD Media, will provide an update on the newspaper industry’s digital advertising lawsuit against Facebook and Google.

9:40 a.m. — Nick Keller, director and CEO of the West Virginia International Yeager Airport, will provide an update on developments at the airport.

10 a.m. — Scot Refsland, publisher of the West Virginia Daily News, will talk about digital options related to the lawsuit against Facebook and Google.

“We greatly appreciate the panelists and other legislators making time to meet and update the media. With committee meetings, caucuses and other commitments, they are all very busy,” said Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA. “We are also excited to hear from our business panel. It should be an informative morning.”

Coffee and a full breakfast will be available by 7:30 a.m. with the legislative panel starting at 8 a.m., followed by a business panel at 9 a.m.

The event is hosted by WV Press in partnership with AARP WV, WVU University Relations, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation.

The event will be livestreamed on the WV Press Facebook Page and AARP WV Facebook page. It will also be recorded for later viewing on the WVPress.org website.

Registration to the event is by RSVP to Smith at [email protected] or online at this eventbrite link.

Wednesday evening, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., WV Press will also host a media social to provide a relaxing mixer for those members of the media arriving the night before the legislative breakfast. It’s an informal and relaxed opportunity to meet and talk with newspaper representatives and guests. There is no program, just conversation and refreshments.

The event is being held at the WV Press offices — 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302 — which is 1. 5 miles off of I-79 Exit 1, Mink Shoals.