West Virginia legislative leaders lay out agendas for 2022 session

WV Press Legislative Lookahead Coverage

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican leaders in the West Virginia Legislature plan to focus their majority members on bills to improve the economy, while leaders of the Democratic minority want to push initiatives to keep the state’s best and brightest within its borders.

Majority and minority leaders of the Senate and House of Delegates briefed reporters and lobbyists on their legislative agenda Friday during the West Virginia Press Association’s 2022 Legislative Lookahead. The event was conducted virtually for the second year in a row.

The 2022 legislative session starts at noon Wednesday when the Legislature gavels in and Gov. Jim Justice delivers the State of the State address that evening. The 60-day session ends at midnight Saturday, March 12.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said he would be introducing the first bill in the Senate on Wednesday. Senate Bill 1 would establish a mutual insurance company for coal mine operators for mine reclamation bonds. …

