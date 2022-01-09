West Virginia legislative leaders discuss plans, priorities for 2022 session

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature will convene Wednesday for its 2022 session, the second session conducted in the COVID-19 era.

During a recent panel discussion organized by the West Virginia Press Association, legislative leaders discussed their plans and priorities for the 60-day session and how the session could potentially be impacted by the virus.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said his caucus has “literally probably 200 bills” it plans to enter for consideration this year that would help put the state on a more level playing field with its neighbors. …

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-legislative-leaders-discus-plans-priorities-for-2022-session/article_74e033f6-709a-11ec-a23e-07b456c855cb.html