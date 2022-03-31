West Virginia Legislative Democrats repeat call for gas tax holiday, add idea of a $100 rebate as an alternate

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Democratic legislative leaders gathered virtually on Wednesday to again renew their call for gas tax relief for West Virginia vehicle owners.

They repeated their plea for a gas-tax holiday of at least 30 days from the 37.5 cents-per-gallon tax, and added another option: a rebate.

“We’re here today because we’re not giving up on this,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, noting they’re flexible on how relief is provided but not flexible on providing relief.

Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, talked about the tax holiday.

GOP leadership, he said, had raised concerns about the tax holiday affecting road bonding. So they talked to leaders in Maryland, which already has enacted a holiday. They also have road bonds, he said, and the holiday has not hurt their bonding…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/03/30/legislative-democrats-repeat-call-for-gas-tax-holiday-add-idea-of-a-100-rebate-as-an-alternate/