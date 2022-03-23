West Virginia Legislative Democrats renew call for gas tax holiday, urge special session

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Legislative Democratic leaders renewed their call for a gas tax holiday during a Tuesday press conference.

Responding to comments against the idea issued last week by the governor, the Senate president and House speaker, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said on Tuesday, “We want to say, ‘Yes, we can do that.’ ”

Democratic legislative leaders last Thursday suggested that Gov. Jim Justice pause the 37.5 cents-per-gallon tax for at least 30 days to save state taxpayers some money in the face of record-high prices. According to AAA, Tuesday’s statewide average was $4.09 per gallon for regular.

Baldwin and others said that other states have made or are considering similar moves in a bipartisan manner.

News reports show that Maryland suspended its 36-cent tax on March 18. Georgia has also suspended its tax. Both states have Republican governors. Fifteen other states are exploring the subject, including neighbors Ohio and Pennsylvania…

