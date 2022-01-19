West Virginia legislative Democrats propose sales tax cut linked to state budget surpluses

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Legislative Democrats on Tuesday presented a plan to use a portion of the state’s budget surplus to reduce the sales tax.

“Folks are struggling just to pay their bills. This is going to help ease that burden,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.

“What can we do to put our West Virginians first,” said House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. “It’s time to invest back in our people” and give everyone a fair cut across the board.

The budget surplus for this fiscal year is projected to be $700 million to $900 million, they said. Their initial sales tax cut would cost about $312.5 million — nearly the same as what the state has pledged for infrastructure improvement to seal the Nucor steel mill deal.

Their plan — they expect a bill spelling it out to be introduced this week — would immediately cut the sales tax from 6% to 4.75%…

