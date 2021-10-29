West Virginia leaders promote green energy portion of Biden’s scaled-down Build Back Better framework

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As President Biden came before America Thursday morning to outline his scaled-down Build Back Better framework, some local delegates and other leaders had gathered at the WVU law school to promote the green energy portions of the proposal.

Shane Ferguson, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 596, which covers 13 counties, touted the promise of construction and manufacturing jobs for West Virginians that would result if Congress approves the plan.

We’re bouncing back from the pandemic, he said. “But it’s not enough to bounce back to a status quo. We need to build back better than before, and that’s exactly what the Build Back Better Act would do.”

The clean energy investments in the framework, he said, could lead to lower electric bills, improve public health, and put people back to work in family-wage jobs doing such things as building electric vehicles, constructing EV charging and electric transmission infrastructure, and working in supply chain manufacturing for clean energy projects.

Through negotiations, Biden has trimmed Build Back Better from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, though it’s not in final form and its fate remains uncertain…

