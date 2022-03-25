West Virginia leaders, fossil fuel companies chase federal hydrogen hub opportunity that opponents say is uneconomic

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia leaders have made a key step toward making the state the potential site of a regional hub for massive federal investments to support the White House’s plan to decarbonize the industrial sector.

Critics of the plan want them to take a step back and consider alternatives, arguing that the plan to cut emissions from carbon-intensive goods like cement and steel would waste taxpayer subsidies by backing uneconomic technologies and fail to adequately cut carbon emissions.

A coalition formed by a majority of West Virginia’s congressional leaders and Gov. Jim Justice submitted a formal proposal to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy’s competition for a hydrogen hub funded by the agency…

