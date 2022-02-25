West Virginia lawmakers weigh in on Ukraine invasion

By Shelley Hanson and Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Russian forces moved further into Ukraine on Thursday, members of United States Congress from both West Virginia and Ohio decried the day’s events.

Russian armed forces entered its western neighbor in the early hours of Thursday morning, attacking from three sides. Many residents awakened to the sounds of missiles and bombs and the rumbling of military vehicles.

During a visit to New Martinsville on Thursday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., made remarks regarding the invasion that has left Ukrainians scrambling for safety and defending themselves against the Russian attack.

Capito said her “heart sank” when she learned of the invasion. She believes NATO and its allies should instead be taking the lead in helping to defend Ukraine. She said the U.S. “just got out of Afghanistan” and should not be sending troops to help…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/02/area-lawmakers-weigh-in-on-ukraine-invasion/