West Virginia lawmakers seeking input for billions in federal funding

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Residents of southern West Virginia are being asked to imagine a new and better future by West Virginia lawmakers who will soon be in possession of nearly $39 billion in federal funds which will be used to turn those dreams into realities.

On Wednesday, nearly 30 people from Raleigh and surrounding counties gathered in the cafeteria of Woodrow Wilson High School to talk with state legislators about what their communities, which have seen wide-reaching effects from the decline of the coal industry, need to take positive strides for the future.

To make sure every voice was heard, the people were organized into small groups and asked to discuss and write down answers to prepared questionnaires that dealt with jobs and displaced workers, economic development and local officials.

While there was talk about using money to improve roads, investing in small businesses, working on flood mitigation and more, retired Raleigh County coal miner Joe Carter summed up what he believes southern West Virginia needs in one word, “Jobs.” …

