West Virginia lawmakers pass bills to lower insulin copays, create mine reclamation mutual

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two weeks since the start of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers are already passing bills from one chamber to the other, with bills dealing with lowering insulin costs and mine land reclamation passing Wednesday.

In the House of Delegates, members passed House Bill 4252, a bill that reduces the co-pay on insulin and medical devices used by people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The bill passed 94-3 and heads to the state Senate. Delegates Laura Kimble, R-Harrison; Shannon Kimes, R-Wood, and Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, voted no.

HB 4252 would amend a previous law, allowing copays for a 30-day supply of insulin covered by prescriptions to drop from a maximum of $100 to $35. HB 4252 makes changes to a law passed by the West Virginia Legislature in 2020. House Bill 4543 first set a hard cap of $100 on a 40-day supply of insulin…

