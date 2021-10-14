West Virginia Lawmakers get vaccine exemption amendment

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Legislature moved quickly on a last-minute addition to the special session for private sector COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.

Senate Bill 3035 and House Bill 335, both relating to COVID-19 immunization requirement for employment in the public and private sectors, were added to the special session call late Tuesday evening by Gov. Jim Justice. The bills were read a first time Wednesday, setting them up for possible amendments later today and passage Friday.

SB 3055 and HB 335 would allow for medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates put in place by employers. Public and private sector employees would have to provide employers a certificate signed by a licensed physician or advanced practical registered nurse either showing that a medical issue prevents vaccination, or the employee has antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection.

For the religious exemption, an employee would have to show a notarized certificate to the employer stating that the employee or new hire has religious beliefs that prevent them from taking the vaccine…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/10/lawmakers-get-vaccine-exemption-amendment/