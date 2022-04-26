West Virginia lawmakers draft resolution to decry proposed VA cutbacks

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers voted Monday to draft a resolution to show opposition to Veterans Affairs hospital cutbacks recommended in a recently released federal report.

The motion to draft the resolution passed Monday during a meeting of the Interim Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, after testimony from West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Cabinet Secretary Ted Diaz, a retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman.

The lawmakers and Diaz encouraged anyone with military experience to look into veterans affairs resources near them to find out for what medical services they might qualify, as a way to boost the number of veterans — about half — using the services to show the services are an asset to the community…

