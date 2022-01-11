West Virginia joins coalition of 51 attorneys general against robocalls

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is hoping there is strength in numbers when it comes to fighting the scourge of foreign-based illegal robocalls.

Morrisey, a Republican, announced Monday he was joining a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general from across the nation in an attempt to slow down the weekly barrage of robocalls that citizens are faced with.

Morrisey said the attorneys general are asking the Federal Communications Commission to require gateway providers, or those companies that allow foreign calls into the United States, to take steps to reduce how easily robocalls have been able to enter the U.S. telephone network. Those steps specifically include the implementation of the STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent spoofed calls.

“Robocalls continue to be an annoyance we all face, and our office is happy to partner with attorneys general from other states to urge major players in communications to stop these frustrating calls,” Morrisey said in a prepared statement Monday. “Our goal is to stop scammers overseas from preying upon American consumers as we continue fighting robocalls.” …

