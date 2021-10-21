West Virginia jobless rate drops to 4.6%, a 14-year low

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s unemployment rate quickly recovered from the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential businesses and the reduction in workforce during the course of the pandemic.

It’s now at lows not seen in 14 years.

According to WorkForce West Virginia, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 4.6% compared to the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.8% for September.

It also was West Virginia’s lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate since August 2008, during the 2008 housing market collapse and the great recession kicked in. But West Virginia’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment number was 3.2%, the lowest in state history.

Gov. Jim Justice and state Commerce Department officials celebrated the numbers Wednesday morning in a briefing at the Capitol…

