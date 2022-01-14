West Virginia International Yeager Airport Director accepted into Leadership West Virginia class



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller is among 52 leaders across the state who have accepted invitations to participate in the 2022 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).

The class will travel to various communities across West Virginia to provide a broad-based education and learning experience on critical topics and industry issues facing the state, its employers, and others.

“West Virginia is my home. I’m always looking for ways to help move forward, not only the Airport but also our community. Leadership is critical to our state’s prosperity and progress. I know this program will give me additional skills and knowledge that will help me make important business decisions in which West Virginia will benefit,” said Keller.



“We look forward to a successful year of learning and networking with the new class of leaders,” said Pam Farris, Executive Director of the LWV program,.



The program now has nearly 1,500 alumni from 54 of the 55 counties in West Virginia.



— About West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW): A study done by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission says CRW is responsible for nearly 3,000 jobs and has a $225-million economic impact in the state.

CRW is the largest commercial Airport in West Virginia, with service provided by American, Delta, Spirit, and

United Airlines. The Airport’s Organizational Vision is: “To become the most important economic engine for the

state through advances in aviation and education.” CRW, in conjunction with the West Virginia National Guard,

hosts the Home Base Program. The program works to facilitate military ground, tactical, and air training in West

Virginia.

